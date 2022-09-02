From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Labour Congress (LP) has inaugurated a committee on diaspora to drive the ambition of its flag bearer, Mr Peter Obi outside the shores of the country .

LP national chairman, Julius Abure while inaugurating the committee at the party’s Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, said the group would be saddled with the responsibility of monitoring the activities of LP’s diaspora chapter, organizing fundraising activities and donations to the party and facilitating travel arrangements for party officials among other functions.

According to him, “These are the terms of reference of these competencies. I therefore want to present them to you to formally inaugurate them, and then give them the mandate to perform the functions already enumerated.

“The duty we have assigned to you we expect that you carry it out in good faith without fear or favor. We expect that you exercise both faith

“Your must dutiful by Patriotic in this assignment transparent and accountable. The movements we are in today are not driven by any other thing. It is driven by integrity, dignity, competence and performance. And therefore all those that will be involved in this struggle in these assignments must have these virtues. I therefore want to urge you these fats you must be in your mind as you carry out these assignments.

Accepting the mantle on behalf of the members, the committee chairman, Chibuike Amadichi, vowed to work tirelessly to reposition the party and build new partnership with people in the Diaspora especially in major countries of the world like the USA, UK, Canada, Germany, South Africa among others.

Describing LP as the third force, Amadichi assured Nigerians in Diaspora that, Labour Party will give equal opportunity to all the members both home and abroad.

“what a party member is entitled to here in Nigeria, a party member in Diaspora will also be entitled to same benefits as we await the birth of a new Nigeria where Nigerians in the Diaspora can gladly come home to invest in, a new Nigeria where Nigerians in Diaspora can cast their votes, a new Nigeria where Nigerians in Diaspora can willingly come back home to serve in Labour Party/Peter Obi fed government.

“2023 General Election is a special electioneering year because it is an election that all Nigerians both home and in Diaspora are fully involved in, to see the birth of a New Nigeria.God has positioned Peter Obi and Labour Party to lead the New Nigeria. I am delighted to be part of this project for a New Nigeria, today I can make bold to say that, Labour Party is the long awaited Third force. A few months ago, they said Labour Party had no structure, but today Labour Party is not only building structures nationwide in Nigeria, but also advancing its frontiers beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“I want to assure Nigeriane form the new governance in Diaspora that come next year 2023, Labour Party will form the new government that will midwife a new Nigeria with a man of proven integrity and competence as the President.

We want a new Nigeria where everyone of us can be proud to call his or her own country a new Nigeria where everyone can be free and operate without any fear or favour” he stated.