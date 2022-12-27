From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Following the resignation of Dr Doyin Okupe as Campaign Director-General, the Obi-Datti Ahmed Campaign Organisation has appointed Balogun Akin Osuntokun, former Political Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, as the new DG of the Labour Party (LP) campaign organisation.

Until recently, Osuntokun was the party’s Zonal Coordinator (South). He is a Nigerian political scientist, strategist, researcher, administrator, journalist and writer, with experience in media advocacy, policy research and implementation and political analysis. A former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Osuntokun served as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and as Director of the presidential campaign of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2011.