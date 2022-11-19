From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Coordinator of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo State, Chief Martins Agbaso, has debunked the claim that the party is in crisis in the State contrary to insinuations in some quarters.

Agbaso who disclosed this during a function of the party in Owerri maintained that the party is still united even as he added that their various support groups are working harmoniously to ensure victory in the 2023 general elections.

“We are one party one people, all the support groups are working together, no group should be taken for granted on a matter concerning every one of us,” Agbaso said.

The former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the State has also boasted that his party will produce the next governor of Imo State and as well win other political positions.

He said “whether they like it or not, we’re going to sack all of them from up to down once Peter Obi becomes the President, once he enters everywhere would be open.

“Our government will win the senate, House of Assembly and other positions, the governor is guaranteed but all the candidates must be Obedient., I don’t want to know how we would fix over one sixty thousand kilometres of roads or over three hundred and sixty-six schools, and hospitals, the time is in the future and Labour Party will provide it”. Agbaso said.

Given reasons why he accepted to work with Peter Obi, Agbaso affirmed that the LP Presidential candidate is “eminently qualified in this time of our political history.

“I have accepted because he is the most qualified to do the job, I wouldn’t have accepted if he is not eminently qualified, apart from his qualification, he has the will to reclaim Nigeria, he is ordained by God, a day will come when leadership will fail us, a day will come when everybody will be ravaged by hunger, a day when there would be the uncertainty of insecurity, in the face of these uncertainties that God brought this man who said I was governor for eight years, go and verify.

“To find a man who will operate like Peter Obi is not easy, a man that will stabilise our daily living, it is because of these attributes that I accepted to work with him, it’s going to work, if it’s not going to work, I wouldn’t be wasting my time, this gentleman is going to become the President of Nigeria,” Agbaso stated.