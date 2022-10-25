From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Labour Party’s (LP) Presidential Campaign Council will formally launch its campaigns in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The PCC of the LP had moved the initial flag-off from October 20 due to the raging flood that impacted 33 out of the 36 states of the federation.

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the LP PCC’s chief spokesperson, informed journalists of the revised date in a brief statement on Monday evening.

He said, “Our presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, had to visit affected states to empathise with affected states and communities across the country.

“After his visitations, the campaign council of our great party has deemed it necessary to earnestly start the campaign from the North Central geo-political zone of Nigeria.

“We call on our support groups and teeming supporters to make themselves available for a worthwhile campaign for the 2023 general elections.”