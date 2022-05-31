From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Labour Party (LP) governorship aspirant in Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has congratulated the former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, on his emergence as the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

In a release by his media adviser, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Otti poured encomiums on Obi for his feat in clinching the presidential ticket of the Labour Party.

Otti explained that the excitement, support and solidarity which his presidential ambition has elicited across political, ethnic and religious lines are a clear manifestation that honest Nigerians of all classes cherish excellence whenever and wherever they see it.

“Okwute is a national asset, a beacon of hope, and a colossus of high proportion whose administrative skills, managerial acumen and honourable disposition in leadership have contributed immensely in resetting and reshaping the hitherto pervasive mindset of mediocrity and profligacy in public service”.

Otti equally eulogized Prof. Utomi who stepped down for Obi during the primaries, for his sacrifice for good governance in the country.

He thanked Labour Party leaders and members for finding Obi worthy of flying its flag and prayed that God would give Obi the strength and wisdom to pursue his presidential contest smoothly and emerge victorious.

“I’m optimistic that Obi will emerge victorious in the general election going by his strides in the political firmament over the years.

