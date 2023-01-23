From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, who arrived in Katsina State on Monday could not honour a scheduled meeting with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from across the state over what a competent source described as unfavourable security reports.

Obi was in Katsina alongside the LP presidential running mate, Ahmed Yusuf Datti, and other chieftains of the party.

According to the source, “Mr Peter Obi was scheduled to meet with the IDPs, women, youth and students’ leaders from across Katsina State at the Munaj Event Centre but that meeting could not hold because we got security reports that the place was not safe for him.” Speaking later at a rally at the Muhammadu Dikko stadium Obi told his supporters that, “Datti and I have chosen to build a new Nigeria.

That new Nigeria is to ensure that we secure the people and when we have security and open the borders.

“We cannot fight poverty without security and without opening the borders.

“We will fight poverty to end the suffering in the land. That is what we intend to do.

“I know that you have always had governments but you will agree with me that the people you have always voted for have always deceived you.

“I beg you, go out and vote for us and you will see a new Nigeria.

“A new Nigeria where there will not be insecurity, a new Nigeria where there will be no poverty. Was assure you of our commitment and we assure you that if you listen to us and do the right thing, we will have a Nigeria where you and your children will be happy to say we live in our country.

“Katsina used to be a peaceful town and a peaceful state but today, it is not.”