The Labour Party (LP) candidate for Idemili North/South Federal Constituency, Uche Okonkwo, has been honoured with the prominent peace ambassadors award of Nigeria.

The award which took place at the Exhibition Pavilion Center, International Conference Center Abuja is an annual award established to celebrate those who have made an impact on the growth of Nigeria’s economy.

Okonkwo was recognised for his contribution to the private sector, youth empowerment and health care system of the country.

Peace Ambassadors of Nigeria, an organisation that advocates the culture of peace by empowering youths and promoting non-abuse of fundamental human rights, noted that Okonkwo has empowered many young people through his charity foundation “Get Empowerment Foundation”, therefore it is an award well deserved for his contribution in building capacity in youth development and empowerment.

While receiving the award, Okonkwo thanked the organisers for finding him worthy to be honoured.

He reiterated his commitment to giving back to society through youth empowerment, a quality health care system for the elderly, and promotion of peace and cultural values.

Okonkwo assured that his private sector experience will be brought to the public sector in order to move Nigeria from a consumption economy to a production economy if he emerges the winner of the Idemili North/South Federal constituency election in 2023.