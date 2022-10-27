From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has announced that its reviewed its Presidential Campaign Council list would be inaugurated tomorrow.

The National Chairman, Julius Abure, at a media briefing in Abuja, noted that the updated list has increased the number of members.

“It is not possible to accommodate every interest, we would like to appeal to all those who have been working for the party but have not been accommodated, to please continue to support the party and ensure that our candidates at all levels are elected.

“Our campaign council will be inaugurated on Friday, for our campaigns to start on Saturday.

“We tried as much as possible to accommodate all interests after complaints about errors made in the first list but it is not possible to include every interest.”

On the number of members of the panel he said it had increased from the 1,234 to 1,453 as a result of the fresh additions.

Director-General of the Council remain Doyin Okupe while Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Zarewa (retd) is chairman.

Members include Mr Oseloka Obaze, (deputy director-general and campaign manager, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama, (deputy director-general (North), Yunusa Tanko, spokesperson, Clement Ojukwu, secretary, Denzel Ketenbe, deputy director-general (South); Mr Isaac Balami, deputy campaign manager 1, and Mrs Eyitemi Taire, deputy campaign manager 2 among others.