From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has announced that its reviewed presidential campaign council list will be inaugurated on Friday.

The party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure who disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja, on Wednesday noted that the updated list has increased the number of members.

According to him, “it is not possible to accommodate every interest; we would like to appeal to all those who have been working for the party but have not been accommodated to please continue to support the party and ensure that our candidates at all levels are elected.

“Our campaign council will be inaugurated on Friday, and our campaign starts on Saturday.

“We tried as much as possible to accommodate all interests after complaints about errors made in the first list but it is not possible to include every interest.”

Reacting to a question on the number of members of the panel he said the number had increased from 1,234 to 1,453 as a result of the fresh additions.

Abure further said: “The list of the campaign council and the committees will be available on our website.

“The problems we have had as a country over the years have been a problem of leadership, if we are able to resolve this, most of our problems would be taken care of.

“If we are able to resolve the leadership problem. We need a leader who is proactive, a leadership that is purposeful, and a leadership that is forward-looking.

“The Labour Party is the party for Nigerians, the party is being funded by Nigerians who are eager to usher in a leadership that will lead Nigeria to where it should be.”

The Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council remained Dr Doyin Okupe while retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Zarewa, would serve as its chairman.

Some of the members are Mr Oseloka Obaze, who would serve as Deputy Director-General and Campaign Manager, and Alhaji Yusuf Maitama, Deputy Director-General (North).

Also in the council are Mr Yunusa Tanko, Spokesperson and Mr Clement Ojukwu, Secretary.

Mr Denzel Ketenbe is Deputy Director-General (South); Mr Isaac Balami, Deputy Campaign Manager 1, and Mrs Eyitemi Taire, Deputy Campaign Manager 2 among others.

The Zonal Officers are Coordinator South East Chief. Damian Okeke-Ogene, Coordinator South-South Prince Favour Rueben and Coordinator South-West Mr Balogun Oshuntokun.

Other State Officers are Coordinator North Central Mr Joseph Ndira, Coordinator North East Mr Alhassan Fawu and Coordinator North West Alhaji Audie Mohammed.