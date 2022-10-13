From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) Thursday said it would be releasing a complementary list of its recently unveiled Presidential Campaign Council list.

LP National Abure, while reading the communique from the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja said the list is fully authorized by the NWC but is riddled with errors that will be corrected in the new list.

According to him, some names such as that of the Nigeria Labour Congress’(NLC) President and the Trade Union Congress’ (TUC) President were erroneously included while others were omitted.

“The expanded NWC meeting of Labour Party met to review its political activities in recent time and resolved as follows:

“Labour Party thank all Nigerians for their commitment and overwhelming support towards the actualization of the ambition of His Excellency Peter Obi Presidency.

“It is in the strength of the above that the Presidential Campaign Council has been dully announced with representation across all States, Tribes and Faith. Labour Party hereby announces the endorsement of the Campaign Council. However, we acknowledge some omissions and misplacement of some names in the Campaign Council which will be corrected and a supplementary list released before the inauguration of the Council. Also corrected, is the inclusion of, NLC and TUC members in the Campaign list.

“The expanded NWC reaffirms that the National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure is a diligent administrator and the effect of his expertise is felt by every members of the Party and therefore urge him to continue with the good work of leading the Party to victory come 2023.

“Labour Party is fully ready, and all parameters to prosecute the election in 2023 has been put in place and as of moment we are consolidating the momentum that will help us establish a new Nigeria come may 29th 2023. We also further make it clear that Labour Party enjoys a roburst relationship with the new Campaign Council.

“The Party reiterates its commitment to gender, youth and social inclusion in all facets of it political aspects and operations.

“NWC in session condemn in strong terms, the incessant attack on Labour Party members and supporters during peaceful solidarity marches in places like Kano State, Kaduna State, Plateau State Enugu State, Ebonyi State and Katsina State by either the Police, thugs of the APC and NNPP political parties, or some nefarious elements of the Ebubeagu vigilante in Imo State and Ebonyi State. It is surprising that the perpetrators of this shameful and inhuman act are yet to be arrested and persecuted in line with the laws. NWC in session therefore insists that the Federal Government and the law enforcement agencies must as a matter of duty fish out these hoodlums and get them prosecuted.

“While thanking the Independent National Commission INEC for modalities put in place so far to ensure free and fair election in the Country, we however urge the Commission to facilitate the timely printing and distribution of PVCs to enable Nigerians vote the Candidates of their Choice.

“It was also placed before the NWC in session that it is in the news media and other information links that attempts are being clandestinely made by the opposition in collusion with Federal Government to put INEC under pressure with a view to deactivate the BVAS. NWC in session viewed this criminal tendency with every seriousness and vowed to resist such electoral malfeasance.

The party expressed empathize with Nigerians affected by the flood in various states saying “It is in this direction that Labour Party is vehemently concerted to ensuring that this sad development in our Country no longer occur when His Excellency Peter Obi becomes the President of this Country in 2023.”