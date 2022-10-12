From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) is set to unveil its presidential campaign Council list for the 2023 general election today.

This was made known in a press invite issued by the Director General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe.

The LP’s campaign council list is coming some weeks after party campaigns officially commenced as authorised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It was learnt that the delay in electing members of the campaign council was as a result of consultations and hire wire lobbying.

The party held extensive talks with the various interest groups as well as individuals who indicated interest in playing one role or another in the campaign.