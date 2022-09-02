The National Women Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Mrs Dudu Manuga, on Friday urged women to take the 2023 general elections seriously and be involved to give hope to their children.

Manuga who stated this at a Stakeholders’ Meeting with LP women leaders and aspirants in Lagos State, said women must take ownership of the 2023 elections for the sake of their children’s future.

She urged women to network, mobilise and canvass votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and other candidates of the Labour Party.

“God has raised us (women) for a time like this and to change the narratives. We must chat a way forward in 2023. We can make things better. It is not about us but about our children.

“No woman at a time like this is useless. We must do all we can to change things.

“We must reach out, engage and mobilise. We have to take ownership. We must own the next election-the process, the election and the outcome. We must protect our mandate at the polling units and the integrity of the Labour Party.

“It is not about us, it is about hundreds of thousands of women, youths and children outside, for a better Nigeria.

“Together, we can get Nigeria working,” Manuga, the Executive Director, Responsible Citizenship and Human Development Initiative, said.

She said that Obi remained a strong believer in women, recounting that Obi gave women juicy positions when he was governor of Anambra.

Manuga, an education and humanitarian expert, urged women leaders to go to the grassroots and mobilise women professionals.

“it is about us as women. We must use the best way to get women at the grassroots, civil servants and professionals.”

In her remarks, Mrs Titi Oworu, Women Leader of LP in Lagos state who welcomed the party’s national women leader, described her as a mother and warrior.

Oworu said that women must rise up to change Nigeria and ensure a country that works with good education, economy, security and where business thrived.

“The only way we can change the numerous challenges facing the country is to ensure that Labour Party is enthroned in 2023,” she said.

Also commenting, Dr Folaseye Adebayo, the LP Deputy Women Leader on Strategy and Mobilisation, Lagos state, said that Nigeria and Nigerians had got to a critical situation that required a genuine Messiah like Obi.

“We have seen someone that can give us hope. This is a mission we must accomplish. We know it is not going to be easy.

“We are going to mobilise, we are going to use door-to-door strategy in canvassing for votes when campaigns begin. We are going to work together,” Adebayo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had in attendance, LP women leaders from various Local Government Areas of the state and some women aspirants. (NAN)