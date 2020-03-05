Uche Usim, Abuja

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on Thursday revealed that Nigeria recorded about 89.91 thousand Metric Tonnes (MT) national consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in January 2020.

The agency said that the government’s priority objective of attaining five million metric tonnes of LPG consumption by the year 2022, which puts the national consumption target at 83.33 thousand MT per month from 2018 to 2022 estimates has been surpassed.

“Nigeria has recorded 89.91 thousand MT LPG utilization in the month of January 2020 with a positive variance of 7.9% above the targeted estimated figure. Given the current trend, the Federal Government’s target of five million MT by 2022 is achievable if the current tempo of sensitisation and coordination is sustained and improved upon by government, regulators and industry players.

“Furthermore, the Federal Government has demonstrated its commitment to gas revolution priority by constituting and inaugurating the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) Committee to drive the deepening of LPG Penetration as well as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Auto-Gas Utilisation among other gas utilisation objectives in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders”, PPPRA said in a statement.

Domestic LPG Consumption has steadily been on the upward swing.

This upsurge is attributed to the impact of federal government policy and programme on deepening LPG penetration nationwide; increased awareness and utilisation of LPG in the domestic economy; improved performance of private sector operators in the products supply and distribution chain; entrance of new players (investors) in the sector as a result of the enabling environment created and inclusion of new LPG storage and reception facilities in the NLNG domestic supply chain.