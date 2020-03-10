Henry Uche

Oil and gas industry stakeholders are seeking the support of the Federal Government in diversifying the use of Liqufied Petroleum Gas (LPG) across the country.

Managing Director, Gastech Energy Solutions Limited, Ogun Tolu, who made the call urged the government to do more to encourage viable initiatives and make the industry private sector driven.

Also speaking on the matter, the founder of Yanmar Energy, a Japanese- based energy company, Magokichi, said his company, in collaboration with Gastech Energy Solutions and Linkbridge Energy Services, is interested in helping Nigerians enjoy utilities from LPG at a minimum cost. The duo who spoke at a press conference in Lagos recently, canvassed the promotion of viable LPG alternatives. Among such alternatives, according to Magokichi, is Yanmar gas power heat pump, which has the capacity to lower the total energy cost, reduce carbon dioxide emissions, reduce reliance on public power supply and reduce building electricity power infrastructure systems.

He added: “Our pump promotes all-year-round gas usage, promote fuel diversity and local supply, efficient cooling and heating and reduce electricity peak demands.” Equally, the Gastech Energy boss explained that the government should do more to encourage viable initiatives and make the industry private sector driven. “We don’t need subsidy or anything, let the government leave the field open and rest assured that we will take care of everybody. It’s high time Nigeria started managing LPG and stopped gas flaring.”

He added that Yanmar equipment is a game changer which can give more to users, saying “LPG is the driver of energy transition. That’s why our Gas -Engine heat Pump (GHP) provides more than 50 per cent of building energy requirements specialising in air conditioning and water heating.

“For this reason, the Japanese energy company, Yanmar, has come with its equipments while Linkbridge, handles all air conditioning functions from installation to servicing then GasTech handles the infrastructure and takes care of actual fuel that runs the system.”