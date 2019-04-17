Adewale Sanyaolu

The Cooking Gas Skid Proprietors Association of Nigeria (CGSPAN) has lauded the plan of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, to put a legislation in place to compel petroleum product marketers to set up gas filling plants in all the petrol stations across the country.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of CGSPAN, Otunba Shittu Moshood, quoted Kachikwu as saying this during the commissioning of Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guarantee, NAWLG/Gasland Nigeria Limited, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plant in Mambila Barracks, Abuja, and the launch of LPG Micro Distribution Centres in Nigeria Army barracks and cantonments.

The minister explained further that the legislation is to be put together by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) as part of efforts to deepen LPG usage across the country. Chairman of CGSPAN, Alhaji Adebisi Bada, in his address to members in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Tuesday, said having LPG skid plants in filling stations is safe and appropriate.

“Skid operations in filling stations, to the best of my knowledge, are very safe contrary to some naive opinions from some quarters. In as much as appropriate safety measures, which the association is championing, are put in place by the operators, the attendant risks involved would have been curtailed,’’ he said. Bada emphasised that skid operations are capable of providing thousands of jobs for youths, while boosting the availability of LPG to end users across the country. He added that having an LPG skid plant either as a standalone or add-on will help boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and bridge the gap between cooking gas users and distributors.