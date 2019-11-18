Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is to lead other industry stakeholders to examine Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), penetration popularly called cooking gas at the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) LPG Summit 2019.

Osinbajo who is the special guest of honour will speak on the theme ‘Harmonizing Development and Growth in Nigeria and Africa’

The Nigeria LPG Summit 2019 is to be hosted by NLPGA in partnership with Singapore’s LPG Summit is part of activities for the 9th NLPGA Annual Conference & Exhibition of the Association, scheduled to hold in Lagos nest week. The Nigeria LPG Summit 2019 will host stakeholders, experts, exhibitors from South East Asia, and the international gas community to an industry discourse on issues, developments, policies and innovations around LPG markets.

Other leading experts scheduled to speak at the Annual Conference & Exhibition included; the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva; Managing Director of the Nigeria LNG Limited, Mr Tony Attah; Executive Director, Commercial Operations of Falcon Corporation Limited, Mrs Audrey Joe-Ezigbo; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote.

Others are; Chief Information Officer, Manufacturing, Sub-Saharan Africa, Agri-Business and Service Dept, International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group, Mr Kalim Shah; Deputy Managing Director, World LPG Association, Mr Michael Kelly; Chief Operating Officer, Downstream Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Adeyemi Adetunji and Chief Executive Officer, Forte Oil Plc, Mr Olumide Adeosun, among several other local and international speakers.

Commenting on the summit, the President, NLPGA, Mr Nuhu Yakuba said the event provides the needed platform for stakeholders and experts to discuss issues surrounding deepening of LPG adoption on the continent.

“Over the years, we advocated the adoption of LPG as an enabler of quality living for Nigerians and citizens across the continent. This year’s summit in partnership with Singapore’s LPG Summit will host the largest number of international delegates, critical stakeholders, experts and exhibitors in West Africa. The robust representation of participants promises to provide a crosscurrent of ideas and learnings from different markets and climes.