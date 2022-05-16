From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has listed some firms in Nigeria as top-performing taxpayers in 2021.

It also commended them for their exceptional efforts in contributing towards generating N6.405 trillion revenue for the government to meet its social contract with the Nigerian citizens, despite the harsh economic conditions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The companies are; the Nigeria Liquified Petroleum Gas Company Ltd, which was recognized as the Most Supportive Taxpayer; while the Nigeria National Petroleum Company was listed as the Highest Taxpayer.

Others on the list of Top-Performing Taxpayers included Mobil Producing Limited, Star Deep Water Petroleum, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Total E & P Nigeria Limited, Airtel Networks Limited, Nigeria Petroleum Development Company Limited, Nestle Nig. Plc, Dangote Cement, Nigeria Breweries Plc, Total Upstream Nigeria Ltd, Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Ltd, NIG Agip Oil Co. Ltd, British American Tobacco Marketing, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Stanbic IBC Bank Plc and Lafarge Africa Plc.

The FIRS also appreciated the Northern Cables Processing and Manufacturing Limited (NOCACO) and Ikeja Electric Plc for being the most improved in tax filing and VAT compliance respectively.

The revenue authority urged taxpayers to join hands with the FIRS to make taxation the pivot of the nation’s development and economic growth.

The FIRS, in a statement signed by the Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami, appreciated the country’s taxpayers, noting that without them the Service would not have been able to achieve the feat it recorded in 2021 where it surpassed its tax collection target for the year and crossed the N6trillion threshold for the first time.

“The FIRS is pleased to celebrate the top-performing taxpayers who contributed to her success in 2021,” the release stated. “The Service surpassed its tax collection target in 2021, and in doing so, crossed the N6trillion threshold for the first time.”

The Service further stated that the tax revenue collection of N6.405 trillion in 2021 was made possible courtesy the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the support of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and the National Assembly too.