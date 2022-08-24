By Daniel Kanu

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has vowed to rebuild Nigeria to the joy of all if given the opportunity in the 2023 election.

He also pledged the commitment of the party to reverse the current trend where Nigerian youths and children are sent abroad because of rising cases of lack of opportunities in the land.

Obi spoke at the official reception for Mr Valentine Ozigbo, former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra State, into the LP in Lagos, yesterday.

He said the mission of the party is to take the country and hand her back to the people with greater prosperity, saying Brazil was in a similar position as Nigeria until recently.

“But today Brazilians can feed themselves and export agricultural produce to other countries of the world.”

He reiterated his call for the nation to move from consumption to production, saying, “that remains the goal of the party and the way to get out of the present mess. The wealth of a nation is not determined by the landmass or material resources but the level of production capacity of the people in the country. Nigeria is not a producing nation, let’s go out and produce.”