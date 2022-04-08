By Maduka Nweke

Apparently, concerned that efforts made to halt incessant building collapse in the country, has failed to curtail the scourge, some groups have risen to mandate government to tackle the problem.

Bothered by the wanton loss of lives to building collapse, some concerned stakeholders are calling on the authorities to as a matter to do everything if not to stop the problem, but at least mitigate it to the barest minimum to sho we have an umbrella called government.

Okokon Bassey, a property developer based in Calabar said,” I don’t think that there is still Government in Nigeria. I think what we have is clubs and groups of people who collect themselves together for the purpose of creating wealth for their future generations otherwise, if we have Government, things would not have degenerated to the level we find ourselves now,”he said.

Not too long, the Lagos State Safety Commission as part of its ongoing 2022 Zero Accident Campaign (ZAC) said it is set to commence sensitization and occupational safety risk assessment of high-rise buildings across the state. This is to proactively address the ineffective safety management system in place across such facilities within the State.

Over the years, the lack of leadership commitment to safety issues, non-compliance to safety standards and guidelines, poor emergency preparedness plans have contributed to accidents such as fires, building collapses at high rise buildings. The Director-General/CEO Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, stated that in line with the Commission’s mandate which is to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the State, the sensitization and commencement of risk assessment at high rise buildings will help to reduce to a significant level physical injuries, fatalities and property damage that may lead to lawsuits, reputational damage, and huge compensation.

He added that sensitization is one of the germane steps to be taken, as this will reawaken the awareness of relevant stakeholders on the need for adequate safety protocols at high rise facilities. According to him, accidents at high-rise buildings often lead to fatalities, serious physical injuries, and loss of properties, which are avoidable if effective safety management systems are in place.