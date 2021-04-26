By Zika Bobby

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Mrs. Tejumola Abisoye, has lauded Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu for exhibiting unusual bravery in the face of daunting economic challenges to invest in massive infrastructural development.

The commendation is contained in a statement at the weekend where Abisoye said the courage shown by government was the kind required to free the country and the continent from the shackles of economic slump and mass unemployment.

“I must say that I am particularly proud – as should every well-meaning Lagosians – of the unmatched fearlessness with which Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is leading the way.

“He and the State Executive Council have chosen to implement massive physical projects that will surely pay dividends in the near future by creating favourable conditions to attract foreign direct investment in manufacturing, transportation and logistics, which will in turn create jobs for the teeming population.

“This is the level of visionary excellence and commitment that economic experts the world over have posited will pull nations out of the doldrums brought about by the on-going pandemic. We are glad to be a part of this story and urge other world leaders to take a cue from what Governor Sanwo-Olu is doing.

“We, at the LSETF, are poised to ride on the back of these projects to open up employment opportunities for the good people of Lagos. We are committed to live up to our mandate of supporting businesses with access to affordable finance, provide technology and business support as well develop and train Lagosians on bankable skills for their financial security,” it added.

Abisoye said LSETF, which turned five years recently is working with its many partners to touch no less than a million Lagosians in 2021 through its many programmes.