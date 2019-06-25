In furtherance of its commitment to programmes aimed at ensuring that Nigeria keeps pace in the technologies and competencies that will define the 21st century and beyond, Honeywell Group Limited has partnered with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to help youths in Lagos State acquire relevant skills required to compete in global marketplace.

A statement from he partners said the Talent Development Programme, which will be run under LSETF’s Lagos Innovates Programme, is expected to provide student loans that cover up to 80 per cent of training cost for beneficiaries, who are then trained by any of LSETF training partners, for up to three months.

To pilot the first phase of the pivotal programme, Honeywell Group has provided the sum of N10 million , which will be matched by LSETF, to provide a total pool of N20 million, to train the first batch of students.

Commenting on the partnership, the Head of Innovation & Sustainability of Honeywell Group, Tomi Otudeko said:

“We are pleased to partner with LSETF on this strategic and exemplary initiative that will impact positively on the lives of young people in Lagos State. We are impressed by the work LSETF is doing; and our investment in technology training is borne, first, out of our stated mission to use enterprise to make our world better and, secondly, out of our conviction that to innovate and thrive in the new economy, young people need to build tech skills.

“We have also seen how well LSETF, through its Lagos Innovates Programme, has made its mark in progressing the Lagos-based tech ecosystem. The decision to work with LSETF was therefore an easy one. Together, we are poised to help build a pipeline of the next level of innovators who would develop disruptive technologies that will provide solutions to some of the critical social challenges facing the country.”

Also speaking in the same vein, Teju Abisoye, the Acting Executive Secretary/CEO of LSETF stated:

“We are glad to work with Honeywell Group, to build a talent pool of globally competitive professionals, while actualising one of the most important mandates of the LSETF; which is to improve the skills and employability of the young people in the state.