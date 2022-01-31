By Moses Akaigwe

In line with the Lagos Rail Mass Transit project, the Lagos State Government will divert traffic from Yaba as it continues the First Phase of the construction of the Red line covering Oyingbo to Agbado from midnight Tuesday, February 1, to February 16, 2022.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde said that the two weeks long site activity will necessitate a diversion to protect Road users during the installation of Precast Beams.

According to the diversion plan, motorists heading to Muritala Mohammed way from Western Avenue will be diverted to Empire Road at Jibowu while traffic inbound Yaba will be diverted to Empire Road to access Western Avenue. In the same vein, motorists on Herbert Macaulay will be able to connect Empire Road to access Western Avenue for their desired destinations.

The Commissioner assured that the site will be cordon off for the safety of the citizenry, adding that emergency vehicles will be on ground to tow mechanical faulty vehicles along the axis. He also stated that signage’s will be placed on the access roads with the State’s Traffic Management Authority to manage traffic flow and minimize inconveniences

The State Government reiterated its continuous commitment towards the development of transport infrastructure within the metropolis, maintaining that it is vital for the Multi-Modal Transportation System of the State Government which will in turn boost the economic prowess of the citizenry.