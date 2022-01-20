The London School of PR (LSPR) Nigeria has been launched in the country and will be offering a variety of courses, including fundamentals of public relations diploma programmes, and other shorter courses focusing on brand building, reputation and risk management. The courses will be delivered by world-class trainers from Europe, the USA and Nigeria. The courses are offered at a specially discounted price for all starter courses.

LSPR Nigeria is a partner company to the London School of PR in the UK. The London School of Public Relations has been delivering world-class training in the UK and globally since 1993. The School is recognised in academia and the PR industry as one of the finest training establishments in PR.

It was founded by Professor John Dalton, biologist, communications specialist and UK business leader.

Dalton said: “I and my team in London are delighted that this initiative has finally come to fruition. We believe the school will be very successful in Nigeria, given the position of the country in terms of its GDP, economic growth and educated workforce. We already have a successful operation in Ghana and expect our Nigerian business will be equally fortunate.”

LSPR Nigeria is headed by entrepreneur Charles Edosomwan, who has led advertising and digital marketing company Teksight Edge for the past 8 years using data and technology to drive brand engagement and customer acquisition. He said: “I am excited to be leading LSPR in Nigeria and I am looking forward to delivering our first courses next month. We have a team of excellent trainers who are experienced in both the virtual and the traditional classroom environments. The PR Landscape in Nigeria suffers from competency and standard issues especially with regards to professionalism and barrier to entry. We have the support of local business leaders and academia to ensure that professionals and business people in Nigeria can have access to world class training.”

Public relations and reputation management have grown exponentially in Nigeria. The discipline is considered key to business success, and many senior PR executives across the country are key advisors to their boards of directors and strategic management.