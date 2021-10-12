The Director-General, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Oluwatoyin Gafaar, has charged the athletes and officials of Team Lagos participating in the 6th National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin, to excel and do the State proud by coming tops at the games.

Gafaar, who gave the charge on Sunday before Team Lagos left for the competition, said the Commission had put everything in place to ensure a successful outing for the Athletes at the National Youth Games.

The Director-General also appealed to the Coaches and officials to put in more effort to ensure that Lagos wins more Gold medals compared to what the team achieved in the previous competition held in 2019 when Lagos came second at the 5th National Youth Games behind Delta State.

