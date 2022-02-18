By Christopher Oji

Executive Secretary/CEO Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Abdurrazaq Balogun, has tasked the Lagos State Government and residents to take security seriously.

He said security was critical in Lagos being a mega city with daily influx of migrants from other parts of the country and beyond the borders.

He said the pressure on state infrastructure was huge with a higher probability of robbery and increasing issue of drug-related crimes among the youths.

The LSSTF boss spoke, yesterday, during a visit to the corporate office of Sterling Bank where he and his management team were hosted by the Managing Director/CEO of the bank, Abubakar Suleiman.

“‘LSSTF has been effective in facilitating safety and security in the state due to its transparency and accountability of showing donors that their monies are being expended judiciously in the procurement of vehicles, logistics and training for the security agencies in the state.”

He said the visit was in furtherance of the partnership of the bank with the trust fund towards the continued sustenance of a safe and secure environment where businesses can thrive and for the prosperity of all.

According to him, Sterling Bank has been partnering the fund since its inception in 2007 by making significant contributions towards the improvement of security in the state.