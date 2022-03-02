By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund has donated some ballistic equipment to the Lagos State Police Command to help fight crime.

The equipment donated included 300 bulletproof vests and 300 ballistic helmets.

Presenting the equipment on behalf of the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Trust Fund, the Admin Director, ‘Degbola Lewis, said the donation was made to support the Command in its relentless fight against crimes and criminality in the state.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, expressed profound appreciation to the Trust Fund and the Lagos State Government.

In a Statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO ), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu said that ,CP Alabi promised that the equipment, meant to strengthen the logistic capacity of the Command, would be judiciously utilized. He expressed confidence that the equipment would enliven the fighting spirit of police officers in the state.

Speaking further, the CP assured that given necessary logistic support, the police would be more committed and ever ready to protect the life and property of every citizen in Lagos State.