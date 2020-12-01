Christopher Oji

The Executive Security/CEO Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Mr Abdurrazaq Balogun, will Thursday render account of the funds spent on security during the past one year.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, will also on the same day at the 14th Annual Town Hall meeting on Security with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu give a report on the activities of the command, including the challenges and achievements in the year under review.

In a statement Balogun stated that Sanwo-Olu would also share his administration’s policies as regards security in the state.

“This is an important security stakeholders meeting, which should be of interest to all residents and organizations in Lagos State, especially as the year has been very challenging for all of us,” he said.