Christopher OJi

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun has appealed to Lagosians to continue to support the Nigeria Police Force in order for the officers to discharge their duties effectively.

Balogun stated this Tuesday at the simulation of bleeding control and cardio – pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on accident victims by the officers of Rapid Response squad (RRS) held on Governor Road, Alausa, Ikeja.

He noted that the training was part of the quarterly training for officers of the RRRS for them to assist in saving lives on the road during emergencies.

He added that the training was to ensure that the officers, as first responders to emergencies in Lagos, know the basic steps to saving lives and that they stabilize victims of emergencies before the arrival of medical teams.

He maintained that ‘these are the kind of trainings that distinguish RRS officers from their counterparts in the Lagos Police Command.

“It is important for all us to realize that the police are meant to serve us. Let us on our part support them in whichever way or manner they may require of us”, he stated.

Speaking at the event, the Commander, RRS , DCP Tunji Disu ,said 330 officers benefitted from the training on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), cardio – pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and bleeding control.

Disu noted that the training would serve as added value to what the officers already know, maintaining that the training would be useful to them in their various beats and at home.

He added that policing is about giving service to members of the public and saving life is part of police duties:“They have been told the importance of responding swiftly to emergencies and we are confident that they would do better when next they respond to emergencies.

“We have gotten to a stage in the country where we have realized that the police are working for the public and for the police to know that we can’t work alone, there must be constant cooperation between the police and members of the public”.