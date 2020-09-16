With a new online payment portal, the Ogun State government has given property owners and residents easy options to make payments for amenity charges and get various discountd up to 50 per cent.

The Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration said it has made payment of the land use and amenities charges very convenient, through payment online or by using the Remita platform at government’s stipulated channels or at any commercial bank nationwide.

According to a press statement at the weekend, all Ogun State government demand notices now come with a unique payment code that is all that is required to effect online payment on its portal or at any commercial bank nationwide.

“The demand notices also have a QR Code for validation of the bill from the Ogun State Government,” officials said.

It stated that non-compliance would result in sanctions on the affected properties, in accordance with the provisions of the law. The state government further said, “payment made between now and September 30, 2020, attracts a 50 per cent discount, payments made between October 1st and October 31, 2020, attracts a 25 per cent discount.”