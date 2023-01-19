By Merit Ibe

Lubcon Limited’s lubricant, Super Resurs has been named West Africa’s best premium lubricant brand of the year 2023 by the regional brand excellence award.

A letter sent to the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Taiye Williams, dated January 11, 2023 and signed by the Secretary, Technical Committee, Mrs. Augusta Joshua, stated that the committee’s report showed that the brand, Super Resurs ticked all its boxes in standards and quality and was thereby nominated as the winner of the category of the award.

The award organisers added that the company emerged on merit and as such, no Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria official is authorized to contact them in order to maintain its objectivity and integrity until after the award ceremony which will hold at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, on February 10, 2023.

Lubcon Super Resurs is an essential addition to oil as it increases up to 8 x more protection from wear and friction which results in an optimal engine for longer.

It does not alter the properties of oil, but fuses to improve its characteristics and elevate its performance.

Resurs also possesses restorative effect that helps improve cylinder compression, lower oil consumption, reduce polluting emissions, reduce fuel consumption and improve power.

On the programme of event, the organizers noted that the Red Carpet will hold at 5:00pm; Brand Presentation 6:00pm and Award Ceremony 7:00pm.