As the Friday, August 14 date for the burial in Neni, Anambra, of Chief Anythony Obiagboso Enukeme, gets closer, the Lubricant Producers Association of Nigeria {LUPAN} and front-running oil and gas industry company, Dozzy Oil & Gas Ltd, have joined the long list of those grieving over the death of the entrepreneur.

In a condolence message signed by the Vice President of LUBAN, Alhaji Mustapha Ado Mohammed, and the Executive Secretary, Emeka Obidike, the association described Enukeme as a colossus whose formidable presence and unalloyed commitment significantly impacted on the association and the lubricant sector generally.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the Enukeme family. We encourage you to take heart…trusting in the mercy of the Lord to grant you the fortitude to bear the irreparable and immeasurable loss,” the LUBAN leaders said.

Also eulogising his departed colleague in the sector, the Managing Director of Dozzy Oil & Gas Ltd, Dr. Dan Chukwudozie, said the company was saddened to receive the news of the death of the Tonimas founder who he said was “a distinguished gentleman, a loving father, a very simple, an unassuming fellow, a leader who led by example, a hard worker and a friend to all.”

Chukwudozie further said in his message, “Sir Anthony Enukeme will be remembered not only for his charming nature, and selfless service to our association {LUPAN}, but also for his legendary philanthropic gestures to the less privileged and the church.

“He would also be dearly missed for his ever-readiness to share his time and experiences with others at all times. It will be difficult to measure the impact his life has had on the many people he interacted with.”

Chief Anythony Enukeme, who was the Onowu of Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, died on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the age of 76. A funeral programme announced by his son, Azubuike Enukeme, showed that the late industrialist and businessman will be buried on Friday, August 14 in his home in Umudioka village in Neni.