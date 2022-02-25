Debonair showbiz promoter, Lucas Alaba Ologbenla is a man with the heart of gold. He not only possesses outstanding records that have distinguished him from his contemporaries, his philanthropic gestures have also endeared him to many within and outside the entertainment circuit.

Lucas, the founder/CEO of Benson Records, inspires young people and assists them regardless of religion, class or tribe. He is reputed for discovering and harnessing talents of up and coming artistes and making them soar high on the wings of excellence. His unwavering support for emerging artistes is done on a massive scale, inclusive of artiste management and development, production and promotion especially for those signed to his international label.

Aside showcasing African movies on his Lucas9jaTV platform, the showbiz impresario has also facilitated US tours for top Nigerian artistes like Olamide, Naira Marley, Kcee, Adekunle Gold and Flavour among others.

However, Lucas’ passion to positively impact lives and put smiles on the faces of the less privileged including motherless and abandoned children continues to spur him to do more. He recently extended his charitable hands to Open Arms of Mercy Orphanage, Lagos by gifting them some food items.

According to Lucas, “the power of love is very strong. It unites couples, families, society, and helps the healing process of broken hearts. It also triggers the willingness to help the needy without being cajoled into doing so. Love makes us help our neighbours, those within and beyond our communities. I consider it an honour and privilege to show love to the children, and the feeling is priceless. I commend the Lagos State government for their support and exemplary role they have been playing in ensuring that orphanage homes are well run in the state.”