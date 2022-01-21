By Maduka Nweke
The Managing Director of Lucent Homes and Properties, Mr. Ohis Asein, has said that in order to position well with all the required knowledge and experience to make the company meet its visionary prospects, it has inaugurated a five-man advisory council as executive directors.
Speaking at the Company’s 1st year anniversary last weekend in Lagos, Asein said that the Advisory Council being inaugurated comprise Nigerians who have served as leaders in different capacities in both public and private sectors of the economy.
According to him, among the Council members are; Mr. Abiodun Awofeko, Mr. Ilesanmi Philips Owoeye, Dr. Bode Oloruntoba, Engr. Peter Onyeri, Mr. Greg. Esangbedo and Imaobong Etuk. He said that the Company look forward to seeing these eminent Nigerians drive huge benefits from their wealth of experience.
While addressing the Council, Asein said,”It is indeed a great pleasure to welcome you and I appreciate your willingness to make the considerable investment of time and talent to this enterprise as members f the board.
“We are highly optimistic that you will provide us an invaluable perspective as we sort through various challenges in the property business especially those related to planning, regulations, funding and other areas where ingenious solutions will be needed even as we strive to serve our clients better,” he said.
Asein said that the company’s vision is, “to create smart estates for its various clients thus enabling them to do virtually everything from the comfort of their homes within their estate. Our resolve is further emboldened by the COVID-19 pandemic which has changed the way we all live and do things around the world. There is now conversation around the new normal,”said he.
To mark our first anniversary, we introduce our planned new estate, Lucent Gardens, Mokwe. “We say 1st year anniversary, 1st 100 people, 1st 100 plots goes for N4,000,000from the current market value of N7,000,000. The anniversary Promo closes on the February 14, 2022. With this, we know we have put smile on peoples faces once again,”he noted.
In his contribution, one of the executive directors Mr. Ilesanmi Owoeye said, the although the idea of having an estate that will serve the public needs has been concocted long time, it was made manifest last year. While fielding questions on the extent to which the company has achieved the vision, Owoeye said it is an ongoing process as no one will ever finish the vision in his dream.
On the effect of the regulatory council for the real estate with the Nation Assembly, he said,” I am into other businesses, so I think that government has good intentions even though the law has not been passed, it will help to curb sharp practices that have become recurrence in the sector.
Leave a Reply