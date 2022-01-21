By Maduka Nweke

The Managing Director of Lucent Homes and Properties, Mr. Ohis Asein, has said that in order to position well with all the required knowledge and experience to make the company meet its visionary prospects, it has inaugurated a five-man advisory council as executive directors.

Speaking at the Company’s 1st year anniversary last weekend in Lagos, Asein said that the Advisory Council being inaugurated comprise Nigerians who have served as leaders in different capacities in both public and private sectors of the economy.

According to him, among the Council members are; Mr. Abiodun Awofeko, Mr. Ilesanmi Philips Owoeye, Dr. Bode Oloruntoba, Engr. Peter Onyeri, Mr. Greg. Esangbedo and Imaobong Etuk. He said that the Company look forward to seeing these eminent Nigerians drive huge benefits from their wealth of experience.