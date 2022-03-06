From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Holy Father, Pope Francis, has appointed Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, as the Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, to replace Archbishop John Valentine Obinna.

The Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Antonio Filipazzi, made the announcement in Abuja, on Sunday at the beginning of the first plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

Archbishop Ugorji was born on January 13, 1952; and he was ordained Catholic Priest on April 16, 1977, and had his episcopal ordination on July 1. 1990.

More details later…