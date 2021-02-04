these are exciting times for businessman, philanthropist and 2Flame Entertainment boss, Lucky Igbokwe aka Don Lulu as he has acquired KeduTV LLC, one of the fastest growing premium streaming services in Nigeria for a whopping $1.1m USD.

A statement from KeduTV LLC said: “Kedu in Igbo language means welcome. This is a new and exciting time for lovers of streaming services as popular business mogul, Don Lulu has acquired KeduTV LLC. Among others as subscriber to KeduTV, you will be able to stream your favourite content from the comfort of your wherever you are using any one of Kedu TV LLC’s supported devices.”

The statement added that the KBox supported product can be used on any analogue TV and allows customers to download other streaming applications like KeduTV Channel, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO, Iroko TV, Channels News, YouTube and Android based-games currently available in Nigeria and the United States.

KeduTV LCC also gives viewers instant access to current movies, music and shows from across Africa and has also acquired the rights to air major African entertainment award shows.

To date, the music label boss has exported many talents from Nigeria to the US with the aim of bridging boarders by entertaining and educating the world about Africa’s lifestyle using technology.

Don Lulu has investments in entertainment, real estate, philanthropy and rural development. Among others, Don Lulu is the Chief Executive Officer of 2Flame Entertainment, Lucion Towers Construction Company, the Don Lulu Foundation and Green Peace Nigeria.

Aside signing on acts like Morachi, Medley and Yeka to his record label, Don Lulu has also organized concerts that featured popular superstars. In a bid to address the plight of the downtrodden in the society, Don Lulu through his foundation unveiled a multi million naira revolving interest free loan for traders, artisans, small and medium scale business owners in order to improve their businesses.