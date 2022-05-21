It is often said that the involvement of youth in politics leads to civic engagement which is broader than political engagement because it can include service to the community through involvement in health, education and charity work. Young businessman, Lucky Obinwa Igbokwe believes so much in this perspective and has quietly been reinvigorating the spirits, minds and souls of his fellow Nigerian youths to the much-vaunted dreams of the people for a better life. And he is starting from his home state, Abia, by throwing his hat into the ring for an elective post.

For the proud Umuahia indigene, he has seen the roles and contributions of the past leaders and with no gainsaying that they have done their best, Igbokwe has decided to break the status quo by joining the 2023 governorship race in Abia State. Igbokwe, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nkwoachara Ward officially declared his interest at the party State Secretariat in Umuahia on May 10. And at 40, he remains the youngest of all of those who have shown interest to govern Abia in 2023.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Igbokwe said he possesses the requisite skills and experience required to harness the vast resources in the state for productive and developmental purposes and that he’s prepared to re-invent Abia. He appealed to PDP to give him its ticket.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .