Real Madrid and Barcelona supporters in Nigeria, Mexico and Colombia can view Sunday’s hugely awaited LaLiga ElClásico in the presence of legends and LaLiga Ambassadors at specially organised viewing parties in each country.

The two teams come into the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid battling at the top of LaLiga Santander’s standings, with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and company nearing top form as the season’s biggest games arrive.

The action from the Bernabeu is being broadcast to a potential audience of more than half a billion TV viewers in 182 countries worldwide, while fortunate fans in Lagos can watch the game in the company of former ElClásico star who is now LaLiga Ambassador, Samuel Eto’o.

Up to 1,500 LaLiga fans are expected to attend the Lagos viewing party at the Landmark Beach resort, right at the seafront on Victoria Island.

Three-time LaLiga winner, Samuel Eto’o, a former teammate of Messi at the Camp Nou, who ironically began his career with Real Madrid, and former Nigeria international and LaLiga ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju, who also began his LaLiga career at Real Madrid, will be on hand to share their views on the game.