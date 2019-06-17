Lufthansa Group General Manager Sales, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, Ms. Adenike Macaulay, has reiterated the airline’s commitment to quality and efficient service for its passengers in Nigeria.

Macaulay spoke at an event to mark the airline’s relocation of its Nigerian head office in Lagos from Victoria Island to Ikoyi. We have been operating in Nigeria since 1962 and have become renowned for our quality and efficient services which our customers have come to expect. I am assuring our clients and partners that we will continue to uphold that fine tradition here at our new office which is open to all,” she said.

Macaulay said the event was an opportunity for the airline to bond and interact with its clients and partners, as well as foster networking opportunities amongst those present. She expressed pride at the cordial relationship between the airline and its stakeholders, particularly its trade partners, since its debut in the country, and noted that such support has helped the airline to deliver an excellent level of service to her customers.

Mr. Bismarck Rewane MD/CEO Financial Derivatives Company Limited, one of the airline’s long-standing passengers and corporate clients, commended the airline for its diligence, and efficiency.

“I have been flying Lufthansa for over 20 years and my experience has been pleasant and delightful. It is a pleasure to visit Lufthansa in the new ambience and modern office in the up-market Ikoyi location. Lufthansa is an airline that is really committed to the Nigerian route, and in my mind remains a classy and super well deserving airline,” he said.

The German airline which was formerly located at Plot PC 30, Churchgate Street, 2nd Floor, Churchgate Towers, Victoria Island, is now at the modern state-of-the-art British American Tobacco Building on Olumegbon Road, Off Alfred Rewane Road in Ikoyi.