Arsenal defender David Luiz insists they must stick to manager Unai Emery’s game plan.

The Gunners were shocked at Sheffield United on Monday night as they dropped out of the Premier League top four.

“We have to be honest about what went wrong, but we also have to be calm,” Luiz told Sky Sports. “It’s only our second defeat this season. We are doing many things well. We have to keep believing in our philosophy, we have to keep believing in our team, which is the best way for us to improve.

“Football is about the end, not the beginning, so let’s see how we finish at the end of the season in May. We have to win, we always have to win.

“If you want to achieve big goals, you have to think about winning, winning, winning. It’ll be tough against Crystal Palace but we want the three points. I want to win titles with Arsenal, that’s why I’m here.”