Manchester United make the trip to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon, and this fixture has not been short of goals in the past.

Each of the last five contests between the sides in the East Midlands have featured at least two goals, with a total of 22 strikes coming from those encounters.

Romelu Lukaku is no stranger to games against the Foxes, with the Belgian frontman having represented both Everton and United since Leicester returned to the Premier League in 2014.

Lukaku has been involved in a number of high-scoring matches against Leicester for both the Toffees and his current club, but the striker has a relatively modest record.

A total of four strikes and one assist have come from nine outings in the Premier League, with each of those contributions coming in the colours of Everton.

Lukaku has spent 203 minutes on the pitch for United in top-flight fixtures without helping his side’s cause, although the North-West giants came through those matches without suffering defeat.

There is also one goal in the FA Cup to add to the list, but Everton still suffered defeat to Leicester at the third-round stage in 2016-17.

Leicester City manager Claude Puel is eyeing another top-six scalp as the Foxes face Manchester United this afternoon.

The Red Devils have showcased formidable form since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjær in December, winning eight of his first nine matches in charge.

But in recent months City have shown an uncanny habit of taking points off the sides in the upper regions of the Premier League table.

Either side of Christmas they took three points of both Chelsea and Manchester City, before earning a deserved point against table-topping Liverpool at Anfield.

City scored a late equaliser when they welcomed United to the King Power Stadium last season and Puel, while not underestimating the task in hand, believes his side can produce another positive result.