Belgium striker, Romelu Lukaku has hailed Victor Moses for assisting him to score in the closing minutes of Inter Milan’s 4-2 victory over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday night.

In the third minute of stoppage time, Lukaku nodded home after a brilliant cross to the back post by Moses.

Following his strike, the former Chelsea attacker has now scored 21 goals in 30 matches for the Nerazzurri.

In a video uploaded to Twitter by Team Moses Media Team, Lukaku gave Moses the thumbs up for the brilliant assist and the former Nigeria international replied tha t was part of his game.

Moses and Lukaku were part of Chelsea’s loan army during the 2013-2014 season, with the wing-back loaned out to Liverpool and the Belgian spending the campaign at Everton.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner is enjoying his football again, having had injury problems during his loan spell at Fenerbahce in the first half of the campaign.

Against AC Milan, Moses played his third consecutive match since reuniting with manager Antonio Conte at Inter Milan in January.