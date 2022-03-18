Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku is represented by Federico Pastorello and the striker tasked the Italian agent with taking care of his future after cutting ties with Mino Raiola.

The pair first met in London, before the 28-year-old completed a move to Manchester United in 2017. Pastorello, who was not representing the Belgium international then, had advised him to join the Blues over the Red Devils.

Pastorello was the former Everton man’s agent when the latter left United for Inter Milan in 2019 and also brokered the transfer to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, for a deal worth in excess of €100m last summer.

The frontman has struggled at the west London club under Thomas Tuchel’s orders this season and has not started a league game since his side’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in February.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri appeared as a guest on Calciomercato.it’s CMIT TV, where he discussed the situation around Lukaku.

“In the near future he could change agents. He is not happy. He is looking for solutions. The problem is that Chelsea have yet to finish paying Inter,” Tavolieri said.

“It will be very difficult. I don’t see Inter as his likely destination. If he comes back, more than for football and for the money, it will be for his personal pride.”