FROM: JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Mr Onofiok Luke, has challenged the Chairmanship nominee of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa to eschew partisanship if he plans to reposition the anti-graft agency to its envisaged responsibilities.

Luke who said this in his press release to congratulate Bawa on his nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari pending s confirmation by the Senate, reasoned that “partisanship derails focus and nullifies bipartisan consensus on a disinterested commission dedicated to tackling the monstrosity of corruption in the country.”

In the release which was signed by Aniekan Udofia, his media aide, Luke who respresents Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, said though the task ahead was herculean, it was however not insurmountable based on Bawa’s experience as pioneer cadet of EFCC Institute, Zonal Head Port Harcourt, Lagos and Head Capacity Development Division, EFCC Academy Abuja, as well as dependence on provisions of the law.

Luke the former speaker of Nigerian Youth Parliament and immediate past Speaker of Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, urged the EFCC chairmanship hopeful to do his utmost to reinvigorate the anti-graft agency so as to rekindle confidence of elders in the youth.

While advising him to rely on his 17-year prosecutorial and investigative experience to align the agency to global best practices in graft management which include due diligence, professionalism, and non conformity to partisanship, the lawmaker encouraged Bawa not to fail in his new responsibility, noting that “he carries generational burden as his success will further convince elders to cede more critical national responsibilities to younger folks, whereas failure will inadvertently hinder others from accessing weighty opportunities as campaign for youth participation in leadership intensifies.”

He assured the Commission of continued support even as he expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating for confirmation a substantive EFCC Chairman after six years without substantive leadership.###