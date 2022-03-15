The race to the Akwa Ibom State Hilltop Mansion which witnessed a lull with Governor Udom Emmanuel’s endorsement of Pastor Umo Eno as his preferred successor, is again gathering momentum as

House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman, Onofiok Luke, has given notice of his formal declaration to contest the Akwa Ibom State governorship today.

The former House of Assembly speaker will be the first to formally declare his intention on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state although both Umo Eno, Governor Udom Emmanuel’s preferred candidate and Bassey Albert have already set up structures and been consulting openly with the stakeholders.

Luke said today being his birthday is significant for the declaration because it would serve as a rebirth for him towards attaining greater heights.

The former University of Uyo students’ union president said his decision to formally declare his intention for the governorship flows from the feedback received after sustained underground consultations with political stakeholders, women and youth groups, community leaders and other relevant groups within and outside the state.

According to him, responses have been very encouraging and in some cases, prompting. He was the first and so far, only aspirant to formally dissociate himself from the endorsement of a candidate by the governor. Although he was at a stakeholders’ meeting where the endorsement was made, he insisted he was not aware of the agenda as he was there only as an invitee to a PDP stakeholders’ meeting.

Incidentally, Luke is from the same local government area with Eno as well as Effiong Bob and Udom Inoyo, who had earlier indicated interest in the office.

While Bob publicly withdrew from the race and was crowned the political leader of Uyo senatorial district, Inoyo, the immediate past executive vice president of ExxonMobil, quietly pulled back given the state of affairs.

The Oku Ibom (supreme leader) Ibibio, Edidem Solomon Daniel Etuk, who gave a royal blessing to the governor’s preferred aspirant is also the paramount ruler of Luke’s local government area.

This would not be the first time Luke will be up against a sitting governor of his state on election matters.