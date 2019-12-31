Bolaji Okunola

Former Golden Eaglet skipper, Haruna Lukman has warned Lille of France goal poacher, Victor Osimhen to reject offers from any English Premier side in the next European transfer window.

The transfer window is billed to open next month, with Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool jostling to lure the Nigerian star boy who turned 21 at the weekend.

Lukmam, captain of the FIFA Under 17 gold winning team, told DailySun Sports he would be glad seeing the fast racing star neglected offers coming from English club.

The former AS Monaco midfielder also revealed the French League remains the best option for the lanky striker.

“If Osimhen love himself, he should remain in France where he will witness a lot of action. He’s scoring goals at the moment and that is capable of fetching him an offer from top European club when the next transfer window opens.

“ But I plead with him to snub any move to the English Premier league. Liverpool is not even good for him because he will be used and dumped. He can’t bench the likes of Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane. Even if he joins Chelsea or Spurs, he will have to battle is way to make the team.

Osimhen has netted 13 goals in 23 appearances for the former French champion. He is billed to return to action after the season break in January.

Meanwhile, Lukman believes the present Super Eagles team can rule the world if the set of players in the team maintain their current form.

“We have a very good team at the moment and for me, I think we should give room for the new players,” he said.

“We have a lot of talents, and if continue like that, the future is bright. We are blessed with talents and the best should be in the team. We really need these young talents in the team at the moment, they are very good, we’re going to go far in any tournament we play at.”