Two young entrepreneurs, Emeka Stephen Uzoka and Ifeanyichukwu Paul Afor, co-founders of music distribution firm, Level Up Media and Entertainment (LUME), are poised to redefine music distribution and ensure a smooth delivery for artistes and record labels in Nigeria and around the world.

According to Uzoka, the music distribution platform was borne out of the desire to help independent artistes raise funds from their songs as against their plights of not making money from their works.

“Artistes help blogs drive more traffic, which helps the blogger to make more and leave the artistes empty-handed. This prompted my partner and I, Paul Afor, to think about a solution that would work and help artistes make money from their songs, including songwriters. Level Up Media and Entertainment is not just a music distribution company, it is also a 360-degree music marketing platform that includes playlist pitching, ad campaigns, radio promotion, and tour planning,” he noted.

On his part, Paul Afor said LUME is the first ever remote-based music distribution platform in Nigeria and Africa that has the vision to employ over one thousand workers both direct and indirect in the next five years.