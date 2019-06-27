Tony John, Port Harcourt

Hundreds of enthusiasts and investors in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital and surrounding communities have participated in the third leg of the quarterly cryptocurrency literacy tour organised by Luno Nigeria. The global cryptocurrency company, which provides a localised platform for customers to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum, has already held successful literacy tours in Lagos and Abuja which saw many people gain fresh perspectives and knowledge about the cryptocurrency market.

The Port Harcourt meet-up also helped existing customers give feedback to the company.

Marketing and Community Lead at Luno, Chinedu Obidiegwu, said the meet-ups targeted at the six geo-political zones in Nigeria, was born out of the need to provide a safer market for Nigerians through customer education and engagement.

Obidiegwu: “Given its general anonymity, cryptocurrencies have attracted some criminal elements that target unsuspecting users. In recent times, some exchanges have been compromised by the activities of hackers. At the same time, as the market becomes more attractive due to rise in the prices of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, new investors buy without a full awareness of how the market works”.

Obidiegwu disclosed that the company planned to add more coins by 2020 in response to consumer demand. He also added that the company has removed the fees on receiving Bitcoin. “Today, users can receive cryptocurrency into their wallet on the Luno platform without cost. “We have seen over the years that educated users make better decisions and they hardly get exposed to cyber criminals.

“This is why we are willing to ensure that Nigerians are informed. Luno has over time invested in a learning portal and it employs talents to create exciting articles on different aspects of the cryptocurrency market.

“Our learning portal has a rich resource for different topics regarding cryptocurrency to help beginners as well as experienced sellers and buyers on our platform,” she said. Also, at the Port Harcourt meet-up, Olaleye Awe, a cryptocurrency expert, thrilled participants with different strategies in trading cryptocurrency as part of its many use cases.