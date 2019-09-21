It is a known fact that many wealthy parents give their kids a big advantage teaching them social and financial responsibility in the midst of plenty. But not all of these kids turned responsible and productive on the long run. Among the select few who seem to be turning responsible citizens is Luqman Edu, son of Lagos businessman, Chief Yomi Edu. There is no gainsaying that Luqman is an ambitious young man who is passionate about the development of Nigeria. He is a founding trustee of The 67 Million Youth Initiative – a coalition of Nigerians with the mandate to galvanize active youth participation in politics and leadership of Nigeria. But he has also been setting leadership standard in his core area of business interest: Real Estate. Last year, Luqman was listed by Unite 2018 as one of the ‘30 Most Influential in Real Estate’, which stems from his activities as the boss of FilmoRealty, a leading real estate services company in Nigeria with a focus on facilities and project management. Luqman, who once worked in the United Kingdom for leading companies in Technology, Oil & Gas and Banking before moving back to Nigeria, has experience in business strategy, performance management and financial modelling, and has been leading FilmoRealty since 2015. The company has seen massive growth under his leadership. With a track record of delivering real estate services to high-profile companies and individuals spanning 12 states, Luqman has taken the leadership of FilmoRealty as its Chief Visionary Officer to accelerate and invest in the development of technology-driven solutions necessary to better serve its clients and drive forward the evolution of real estate services. Recently, FilmoRealty partnered with Microsoft to transform the real estate services industry in Nigeria. Through its partnership with Microsoft, FilmoRealty is now uniquely positioned to execute its new tech-driven business strategy which will optimize real estate service delivery and also place it at the forefront of proptech (property technology) in Africa. Representatives from Microsoft’s United States headquarters recently paid a visit to FilmoRealty’s Lagos office to spotlight its tech-focused strategies and processes as an innovative company. Early this year, Luqman expanded his operational scope with the establishment of PropLab.Africa, a subsidiary of FilmoRealty to develop and invest in proptech solutions.

Luqman is the first son of socialite Hajia Fatima Wali from her brief marriage to Chief Yomi Edu. He holds a BSc in Applied Business Management from Imperial College, an Msc in Global Management from London School of Economics and a Certificate in Finance from The European School of Economics. The young investor holds the traditional title of “Dan Masanin Sarkin Musulmi” (Friend to the King and Leader of the Learned) bestowed on him by the Sultan of Sokoto. He is married to Zainab Yahaya-Edu, a presidential aide in the office of the Vice President and Co-founder of Brioche & Co, a food and beverage company. During their high-octane wedding in February 2016, there were high society luminaries including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance to honour Luqman and Zainab.