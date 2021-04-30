It was jubilation galore on Thursday, as Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, led other executives to the commissioning of the 10.25km Lusada – Igbesa Toll Road as well as the flag-off of the reconstruction of Atan-Lusada-Agbara roads in Ado-Odo Local government. Ogun State.

The Commissioning, which has been described as another superlative means of boosting the internally generated revenue (IGP) of Ogun State.

In his welcome address at the elaborate event at the Toll Gate venue of Lusada – Igbesa Road, the Board Chairman, Ogun State Free Trade Zone, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, in his welcome address, said the commissioning has indeed, removed the major inhibition to growth of the area, which will no doubt further propel and boost the IGR of the area and indeed Ogun State in general.

The Chairman, also on behalf of the board expressed appreciation and commended the effort of the Dapo -led administration for the confidence reposed on them to drive the next phase of development of the zone, while reassuring the governor that the team would not disappoint him, but determined to ensuring that the zone plays significant role in utilizing PPP developmental model to further unleash the numerous opportunities abound in the Gateway State.

Also in his address, Governor Dapo Abiodun, expressed appreciation to his host, especially for the support and collaboration of the management of the FTZ in conjunction with the overall support of the residents and people of Lusada/ Igbesa to the successful completion of the projects.

He said it wouldn’t have been possible for the Zone and the expatriates to execute the people-oriented projects being commisioned without the cooperation of the residents.

Governor Abiodun, while commissioning the Lusada-Igbesa Road, Toll Gate and Plaza, also ommended the FTZ for their humanitarian spirit of constructing the road, which would not only be useful for them but for the entire communities in around Lusada Igbesa axis.

Attendance at the event include political chieftains in the area and State, Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Eng. (Mrs ) Naimot Salako-Oyedele, Secretary to the state govt, Tokunbo Talabi, traditional rulers in the area, religious leaders, students, artisans and captains of industries.