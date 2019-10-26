Doris Obinna

Lush Hair Ambassador the Nigerian premium hair extension brand for the next one year was officially announced during the 2019 “Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria”, (MBGN) Pageant in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State recently.

The 32nd edition of MBGN was attended by celebrities and guests who came from far and wide across the country, and was hosted by Bovi and Layole Oyatogun.

The hairbrand was the official hair extension brand sponsor of the programme and it left no stone unturned in exciting not only the 37 contestants but equally engaging its teeming customers who had come to witness the epic event.

Before the grand finale, it visited the ladies in camp, engaged and treated them to series of activities, such as hair master class/training, individual video presentation, music and dance challenge etc.

Speaking at the occasion, the Brand Manager, Sukhm Pannu, expressed utmost pleasure to have been a major sponsor of the highly rated pageant in and outside Nigeria and most importantly having their Ambassador emerge from the MBGN contestants in the person of Cynthia Afuzy representing Adamawa State.

“We are conversant with and quite appreciative of the rigorous grooming and selection process these ladies have been exposed to matching the international standard,” Pannu said. “This, undoubtedly, demonstrates that we have taken the best step in the right direction in settling for one of the beauty queens. Over three decades, Silverbird Group MBGN brand has consistently sustained an impeccable credibility in organising an excellent beauty pageant in Nigeria, of which the winner would eventually proceed to represent the country at the Miss World Pageant. The first runner-up becomes Miss Universe, while the second runner-up gets the Miss Tourism crown, all to represent Nigeria at the international level.”

Pannu noted that Miss Afury who has officially been crowned as Miss Lush, has not only become N500, 000 richer, but will equally enjoy some benefits from Lush Hair. She automatically becomes the brand’s ambassador, as well as enjoys a year supply of the product. She will also represent the brand at events, have free access to the brand office, among other perks.

Speaking at the event, Guy Murray Bruce, the Special Adviser to the Bayelsa State Governor on Tourism Development & Entertainment, and who doubles as a Director, Silverbird Group says the theme for this year’s pageant “Every Woman”, encapsulates the true definition of the woman who is a nurturer, caregiver, working woman, wife, professional, and so on. “The theme also lends its meaning towards the national fight against the increase in the statistics of girl-child rape, girl-child slavery, child-trafficking and early girl-child marriage.”